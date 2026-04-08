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Robert Stephenson Injury: Opts for another elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:00pm

The Angels announced that Stephenson underwent ligament and flexor repair surgery on his right elbow Wednesday and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stephenson was placed on the 60-day injured list prior to Opening Day due to right elbow inflammation, an issue that cropped up during spring training. He had initially been eased into workouts during camp after he had experienced symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome over the winter. While Stephenson was able to avoid another UCL reconstruction surgery after previously requiring the procedure in May 2024, the 33-year-old right-hander is nonetheless on track to miss his second full season since signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Angels following the 2023 campaign. The contract includes a $2.5 million club option for 2027, so the Angels could still look to bring him back next season if they're satisfied with where he stands in the rehab process.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
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