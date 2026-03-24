Robert Stephenson Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
The Angels placed Stephenson (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Stephenson had been working his way back from a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms during camp, but he suffered a setback in mid-March and has now been ruled out for at least the first 60 days of the regular season. A timeline for his return may begin to form once he's cleared to resume a throwing program.
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