Robert Stephenson Injury: Suffers setback

Stephenson (shoulder) has had a setback and is going for more tests to determine the next steps in his recovery, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson said earlier this spring that he would "absolutely" be ready for Opening Day but an issue popped up while throwing within the past couple days, according to manager Kurt Suzuki. The veteran righty reported to spring training saying he was diagnosed over the winter with "thoracic outlet symptoms," and he has been limited to 10 innings since 2023. Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano could all get an early shot at saves for the Angels, and Ben Joyce (shoulder) could join the mix when he gets healthy.