Robert Stephenson headshot

Robert Stephenson Injury: Thinks he'll be ready for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Stephenson (shoulder) said Tuesday he believes he'll be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He threw another bullpen session Monday after showing up to camp behind schedule due to a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms he experienced this offseason. It remains to be seen if Stephenson's stuff has suffered as a result of these physical issues, as he has not made his Cactus League debut yet.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Stephenson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Stephenson See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
6 days ago
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
27 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
77 days ago
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
84 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
217 days ago