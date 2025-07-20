Robert Stephenson Injury: Throwing out to 90 feet

Stephenson (biceps) has resumed throwing and is currently playing catch from up to 90 feet, per MLB.com.

Stephenson landed on the 15-day injured list due to right biceps inflammation in early June and was subsequently shut down from throwing for several weeks. He resumed playing catch June 30 but continued to experience discomfort and had his throwing program halted again until July 7. Stephenson is now back to building up, but considering that he hasn't yet thrown from a mound, he's unlikely to be activated until August, at the earliest.