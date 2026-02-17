Robert Stephenson Injury: Throws first spring bullpen session
Stephenson (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time throwing off a mound this spring for Stephenson. The righty missed all of 2024 and much of 2025 due to arm trouble and dealt with a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms this offseason. Stephenson is a poor bet to stay healthy, but when he's on the active roster he'll be in the mix for high-leverage appearances.
