Robert Stephenson headshot

Robert Stephenson Injury: Throws first spring bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Stephenson (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time throwing off a mound this spring for Stephenson. The righty missed all of 2024 and much of 2025 due to arm trouble and dealt with a nerve issue and thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms this offseason. Stephenson is a poor bet to stay healthy, but when he's on the active roster he'll be in the mix for high-leverage appearances.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Stephenson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Stephenson See More
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
20 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
70 days ago
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
77 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
210 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
257 days ago