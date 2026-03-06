Robert Stock headshot

Robert Stock Injury: Dealing with shoulder discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Stock experienced shoulder discomfort while playing with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic and will undergo testing, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Stock, entering his age-36 season, is on a minor-league contract with the Mets, and just weeks away from Opening Day, the veteran reliever began experiencing shoulder discomfort. The results of his testing should paint a clearer picture of how long he'll be sidelined, if at all, but it's not a good sign for his availability in the WBC.

Robert Stock
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Stock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Stock See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
July 25, 2021
DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown
MLB
DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown
Author Image
Mike Barner
July 20, 2021
FanDuel MLB: Monday Targets
MLB
FanDuel MLB: Monday Targets
Author Image
Chris Morgan
July 19, 2021
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Giants Steps
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Giants Steps
Author Image
Todd Zola
July 17, 2021