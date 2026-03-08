Robert Stock headshot

Robert Stock Injury: Slated for TOS surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Stock (shoulder) said Sunday that he'll require surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome and could be sidelined for the remainder of the season, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Stock is leaving the door open to possibly pitch again late in the season, but since he had been attending Mets camp on a minor-league deal, he's unlikely to surface in the majors at any point in 2026 even in the event that he moves swiftly through the rehab process. The right-hander first experienced discomfort in his shoulder following his start Tuesday for Team Israel in an exhibition game against the Marlins.

Robert Stock
New York Mets
