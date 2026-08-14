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Robert Stock News: Allows one unearned run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:36am

Stock didnt factor into the decision Friday against Washington after allowing an unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.

Stock bounced back nicely after struggling in his previous outing, when he allowed eight runs on nine hits and five walks across three innings in a loss to the Pirates. This time, he kept Washington without an earned run despite dealing with traffic throughout his start. The Nationals scored in the third after Francisco Lindor's error extended the inning, while Stock worked around three walks and three hits before departing with one out and two runners on in the fifth. Nate Lavender escaped that jam to keep Stock's line intact. The 36-year-old Stock lowered his ERA to 6.57, though his inability to work deep into games continues to limit his fantasy appeal. If Stock stays in the rotation, he'd make his next start at home against the Padres.

Robert Stock
New York Mets
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