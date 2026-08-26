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Robert Stock News: Tagged for seven runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 8:10pm

Stock (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings.

Stock ran into major trouble in the second inning, allowing six consecutive singles to open the frame as Milwaukee plated four runs. He was hurt again in the fourth when Brice Turang launched a three-run homer, just the second long ball Stock has surrendered in five starts since his call-up. The right-hander has allowed 18 runs (17 earned) across 20.2 innings during that span, though much of that damage came from Wednesday's outing and an eight-run performance against Pittsburgh on August 8. Stock will look to regroup and earn his first win of the season in his next scheduled start Monday against Tampa Bay.

Robert Stock
New York Mets
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