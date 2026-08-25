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Robert Suarez Injury: Could throw off mound soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday that Suarez (elbow) could begin throwing bullpen sessions soon, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

He will likely need a handful of bullpen sessions, and if those go well the reliever would then be cleared for a rehab assignment. Atlanta remains hopeful of Suarez returning sometime in September, but he can't afford any bumps in the road. Suarez has been sidelined for more than two months with right elbow inflammation.

Robert Suarez
Atlanta Braves
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