Robert Suarez News: Converts third save

Suarez earned the save Friday against the Phillies, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez put the tying run on base with a walk to Trea Turner and Adolis Garcia single but was able to get Brandon Marsh to ground out to end the game. With Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) on the injured list, Suarez has converted back-to-back saves this week and has big-time fantasy upside for however long Iglesias is sidelined. Suarez is a perfect 3-for-3 in save chances this season and owns a minuscule 0.77 ERA and 12:2 K:BB across 11.2 innings.