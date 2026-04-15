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Robert Suarez News: Falls into win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Suarez (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins, giving up a run on three hits in the eighth inning. He struck out one.

The veteran reliever got tagged for his first earned run of the season in his seventh appearance, but Suarez got credit for the win when Atlanta rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to erase a 5-3 deficit. Suarez sports a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through seven innings with two holds in addition to his two wins, and he'll be first in line for save chances should Raisel Iglesias be unavailable.

Robert Suarez
Atlanta Braves
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