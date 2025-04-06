Robert Suarez News: Grabs fourth save

Suarez struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to record his fourth save of the year in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

Suarez was tasked with facing 2-3-4 in the Cubs order. He sent down Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker quickly before coming out on top in a 10-pitch duel with Justin Turner. Suarez has now converted all four save chances and has yet to allow a hit while posting a 6:1 K:BB.