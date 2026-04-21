Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Likely to close sans Iglesias

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 8:09am

Suarez is the leading candidate to take over as Atlanta's closer after Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Iglesias has notched five of Atlanta's nine saves on the season, but Suarez has provided value in his setup role, notching a save of his own to go with two wins and four holds, plus a 0.93 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings. Though a timeline for Iglesias' return has yet to be established, Suarez is a must-roster player in fantasy leagues while he has a clear path to closing duties. The right-hander has plenty of experience in the role, having converted 76 saves for the Padres over the previous two seasons.

Robert Suarez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Suarez See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
12 days ago