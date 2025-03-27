Fantasy Baseball
Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Locks down Opening Day save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Suarez earned the save in Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta, issuing one walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

It was an encouraging start to the year for Suarez after he struggled to an ugly 15.43 ERA in Spring Training. Despite the rough spring, Suarez entered 2025 entrenched as San Diego's closer after converting 36 saves while posting a 2.77 ERA in 65 innings last year.

