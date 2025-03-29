Fantasy Baseball
Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Notches second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Suarez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over Atlanta.

The 34-year-old right-hander has wiped the slate clean after a bumpy spring training, picking up saves in each of the Padres' first two games without allowing a run or a hit. Suarez finished fourth in the majors last season with 36 saves in a breakout campaign, and he appears to be on track to be among the league leaders again in 2025.

