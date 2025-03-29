Robert Suarez News: Notches second save
Suarez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 4-3 win over Atlanta.
The 34-year-old right-hander has wiped the slate clean after a bumpy spring training, picking up saves in each of the Padres' first two games without allowing a run or a hit. Suarez finished fourth in the majors last season with 36 saves in a breakout campaign, and he appears to be on track to be among the league leaders again in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now