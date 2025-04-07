Fantasy Baseball
Robert Suarez News: Picks up another save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Suarez earned a save against the Athletics on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Suarez successfully protected a one-run, ninth-inning lead, needing just nine pitches to retire three batters. The right-hander had a rough spring, but he's been lights-out in the regular season, tossing five scoreless and hitless frames while posting a 7:1 K:BB. Suarez has gotten a save in each of his five outings to date, and he's tied with Luke Jackson for the MLB lead in saves in the early part of the season.

Robert Suarez
San Diego Padres
