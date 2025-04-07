Robert Suarez News: Picks up another save

Suarez earned a save against the Athletics on Monday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Suarez successfully protected a one-run, ninth-inning lead, needing just nine pitches to retire three batters. The right-hander had a rough spring, but he's been lights-out in the regular season, tossing five scoreless and hitless frames while posting a 7:1 K:BB. Suarez has gotten a save in each of his five outings to date, and he's tied with Luke Jackson for the MLB lead in saves in the early part of the season.