Robert Suarez News: Picks up save Saturday
Suarez earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning
With Raisel Iglesias unavailable after sleeping on his shoulder wrong, Suarez was called upon with a two-run lead in the ninth and slammed the door on 14 pitches. The 35-year-old has been stellar so far this season, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB across 8.2 innings. If Iglesias remains unavailable in the near term, Suarez would clearly be the top option for saves in the Atlanta bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Suarez See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?8 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens9 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Suarez See More