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Robert Suarez News: Picks up save Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Suarez earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning

With Raisel Iglesias unavailable after sleeping on his shoulder wrong, Suarez was called upon with a two-run lead in the ninth and slammed the door on 14 pitches. The 35-year-old has been stellar so far this season, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB across 8.2 innings. If Iglesias remains unavailable in the near term, Suarez would clearly be the top option for saves in the Atlanta bullpen.

Robert Suarez
Atlanta Braves
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