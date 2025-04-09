Robert Suarez News: Picks up sixth save

Suarez earned the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Athletics, working around a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez issued a lead-off walk to Tyler Soderstrom, though he'd need just two more pitches to close out the win, inducing a double play off the bat of Shea Langeliers before retiring JJ Bleday on his subsequent offering. Suarez now leads the majors with six saves -- he's yet to allow a run or a hit through his first six innings.