Robert Suarez News: Pockets ninth hold
Suarez gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his ninth hold of the season in a win over the Blue Jays.
The veteran righty continues to excel as Atlanta's primary set-up man for closer Raisel Iglesias. Suarez has been scored upon just once in his last 19 appearances, delivering a 0.46 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 19.2 innings during that stretch while collecting two wins, four saves and seven holds.
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