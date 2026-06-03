Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Pockets ninth hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Suarez gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his ninth hold of the season in a win over the Blue Jays.

The veteran righty continues to excel as Atlanta's primary set-up man for closer Raisel Iglesias. Suarez has been scored upon just once in his last 19 appearances, delivering a 0.46 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 19.2 innings during that stretch while collecting two wins, four saves and seven holds.

Robert Suarez
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Suarez See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago