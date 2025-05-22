Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Second straight blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 2:51pm

Suarez blew his second straight save opportunity Thursday, surrendering one unearned run and two hits while striking out one in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

It's always tough to blame missed extra-inning save opportunities on a closer, especially when the free runner on second base to start the inning is the only one that scores, but it still goes in the book as Suarez's second blown save in a row. However, there should be no reason to sound the alarm on the 34-year-old. After picking up another strikeout Thursday, Suarez has struck out 22 batters in 20 innings. Plus, even after Thursday's blown save, the right-hander is 15-for-17 closing ball games, the second-most saves in MLB.

Robert Suarez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now