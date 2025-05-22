Robert Suarez News: Second straight blown save

Suarez blew his second straight save opportunity Thursday, surrendering one unearned run and two hits while striking out one in a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

It's always tough to blame missed extra-inning save opportunities on a closer, especially when the free runner on second base to start the inning is the only one that scores, but it still goes in the book as Suarez's second blown save in a row. However, there should be no reason to sound the alarm on the 34-year-old. After picking up another strikeout Thursday, Suarez has struck out 22 batters in 20 innings. Plus, even after Thursday's blown save, the right-hander is 15-for-17 closing ball games, the second-most saves in MLB.