Suarez earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros, not allowing a baserunner while punching out two in a scoreless ninth.

Suarez continued his dominant ways and closed the door on the Astros to jump back into a solo lead for saves in all of baseball. He's yet to give up a run and has allowed just five baserunners in 10 innings while posting a 12:2 K:BB.