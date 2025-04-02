Robert Suarez News: Secures save No. 3
Suarez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the year in Wednesday's 5-2 win against the Guardians.
Suarez's start to the regular season has made his disastrous spring training feel like a distant memory. He's now converted all three of his save opportunities while striking out four batters and allowing just one man to reach base via a walk. The 34-year-old remains one of the most reliable relievers in the game and doesn't appear to be at risk of losing his hold on the Padres' closer job.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now