Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Secures save No. 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Suarez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to record his third save of the year in Wednesday's 5-2 win against the Guardians.

Suarez's start to the regular season has made his disastrous spring training feel like a distant memory. He's now converted all three of his save opportunities while striking out four batters and allowing just one man to reach base via a walk. The 34-year-old remains one of the most reliable relievers in the game and doesn't appear to be at risk of losing his hold on the Padres' closer job.

