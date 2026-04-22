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Robert Suarez News: Secures second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Suarez picked up the save Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in the ninth inning.

Though he did allow the potential tying run to get to the plate, Suarez quickly shut down any possible Washington rally while throwing seven of his eight pitches for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander looks to be assuming closing duties in Raisel Iglesias' (shoulder) stead and should be rostered in all fantasy leagues, posting a 0.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB through 10.2 innings while converting each of his two save chances.

Robert Suarez
Atlanta Braves
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