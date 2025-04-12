Robert Suarez News: Secures seventh save Saturday

Suarez earned a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters over one scoreless inning.

Suarez entered with a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning and found himself in trouble when two of the first three batters he faced reached base. However, the right-hander was able to get out of trouble by striking out Ryan McMahon and getting Kris Bryant to fly out to right field. Suarez leads the league with seven saves and has yet to give up a run through seven innings this season.