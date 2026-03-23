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Robert Suarez News: Wrapping up strong spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Suarez has allowed one run on four hits with a 9:1 K:BB over five Grapefruit League innings this spring.

The 35-year-old right-hander racked up 76 saves for San Diego with a 2.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 over the prior two seasons, but he'll begin his time in Atlanta as the top setup man for closer Raisel Iglesias. Suarez could still see ninth-inning action when Iglesias is unavailable, and if the incumbent struggles again early as he did in 2025, it wouldn't be a surprise if the two switched roles.

Robert Suarez
Atlanta Braves
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