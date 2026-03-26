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Roberto Perez News: Closes book on career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Perez announced Tuesday in a post on his personal Instagram account that he has retired from professional baseball.

Perez, 37, spent part of the 2025 season in the Mexican League, but he hadn't seen action in affiliated ball since 2023. A two-time Gold Glove Award winner, Perez played in 10 total seasons in the majors from 2014 through 2023, maintaining a career .207 average with 55 home runs and 193 RBI across stops with the Guardians, Pirates and Giants.

Roberto Perez
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