Robinson Ortiz News: Moves up from Triple-A
The Mariners recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Ortiz has earned his first big-league promotion after collecting a 1.69 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 16 innings with Tacoma. The 26-year-old lefty will likely be ticketed for low-leverage work out of the Seattle bullpen.
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