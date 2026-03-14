Robinson Ortiz News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
Ortiz spent the entire 2025 season in the minors before he was traded by the Dodgers to the Mariners in mid-November. The 26-year-old southpaw will not be on Seattle's Opening Day roster, but he could make his major-league debut in 2026 if the Mariners need additional depth out of the bullpen. In the minors last season, Ortiz posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 72:33 K:BB across 59.1 innings.
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