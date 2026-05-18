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Robinson Ortiz News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Mariners recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Ortiz has earned his first big-league promotion after collecting a 1.69 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 16 innings of work with Tacoma. The 26-year-old left will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.

Robinson Ortiz
Seattle Mariners
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