Robinson Ortiz News: Returns to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old lefty received his first call to the big leagues Monday but didn't get the chance to make his MLB debut during his two-day stay with Seattle. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to righty Matt Brash (lat), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.