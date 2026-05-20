Robinson Ortiz News: Returns to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old lefty received his first call to the big leagues Monday but didn't get the chance to make his MLB debut during his two-day stay with Seattle. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to righty Matt Brash (lat), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
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