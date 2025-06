The Marlins are expected to call up Pina from Triple-A Jacksonville, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Pina has made 11 starts and two relief appearances with Jacksonville this season, posting a 3.47 ERA and 54:15 K:BB over 57 innings. The 26-year-old appears poised for a long relief role and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.