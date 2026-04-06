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Roddery Munoz News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Astros placed Munoz on outright waivers Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

A Rule 5 selection over the winter, Munoz won a spot in the Houston bullpen coming out of spring training but will wind up losing his spot on the 40-man roster less than two weeks into the season after yielding seven earned runs over four innings across three appearances. Assuming he clears waivers, Houston will need to offer the 25-year-old righty back to Cincinnati.

Roddery Munoz
Houston Astros
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