Roddery Munoz

Roddery Munoz News: Pegged for relief role in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 6:42am

The Cardinals are planning to use Munoz in a relief role this season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

A waiver claim from the Marlins in November, Munoz has fired three perfect innings with five strikeouts so far this spring. He does have minor-league options remaining, however, which could hurt his chances of making the Opening Day roster. Munoz made 17 starts and one relief appearance in 2024 for Miami, collecting a 6.53 ERA and 70:42 K:BB over 82.2 innings.

Roddery Munoz
St. Louis Cardinals
