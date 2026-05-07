Rodolfo Duran News: Joining big club
The Padres selected Duran from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
The Padres are bringing up Duran as Luis Campusano hits the 10-day injured list with a left toe fracture and Joe Musgrove (elbow) is transferred to the 60-day injured list. Duran has slashed .238/.356/.429 with Tripe-A El Paso in 2026. The 28-year old is in the lineup versus the Cardinals Thursday night, marking his MLB debut.
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