Rodolfo Duran News: Slugs first big-league homer

Duran went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against Seattle in a 7-4 victory Saturday.

Duran achieved a professional milestone when he went deep with a two-run shot in the seventh inning for his first big-league homer. The 28-year-old is getting his first taste of the majors while Luis Campusano (toe) is on the 10-day injured list. Duran has previously shown some flashes of power in the minors -- he clubbed 15 home runs over 85 games with Triple-A El Paso in 2025 and had gone deep four times across 23 contests with El Paso before being called up this season.