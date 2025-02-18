Rodolfo Martinez News: In camp with Baltimore

The Orioles signed Martinez to a minor-league contract Nov. 1 that includes an invitation to spring training.

Martinez, 30, has yet to pitch in the majors and spent the 2024 season in the Mexican League, where he held a 5.79 ERA and 15:9 K:BB over 18.2 innings. The righty reliever told Jake Rill of MLB.com that his fastball typically sits in the 100 to 102 mph range and he once hit 104 mph while pitching in Japan, so he could turn some heads this spring. In all likelihood, however, Martinez will open the season at Triple-A Norfolk.