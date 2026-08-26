Roki Sasaki Injury: Bound for injured list
Manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's loss to Atlanta that Sasaki will be placed on the injured list due to his finger blister, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Sasaki made an early exit from Wednesday's game in the fourth inning due to a blister that developed on his right middle finger, and the team has already determined that the issue is severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. Rather than move forward with a five-man rotation, the Dodgers will move Eric Lauer back into the rotation to fill in as the team's sixth starter until Sasaki returns, per Harris.
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