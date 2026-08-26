Roki Sasaki Injury: Exits with blister
Sasaki was removed from Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a blister on his right middle finger.
It's unknown whether Sasaki's blister will delay his next start, but the Dodgers will likely monitor his status over the next few days before confirming the date of his next appearance. He exited Wednesday's game after giving up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while fanning three batters in 3.1 innings.
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