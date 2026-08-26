Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki Injury: Exits with blister

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Sasaki was removed from Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a blister on his right middle finger.

It's unknown whether Sasaki's blister will delay his next start, but the Dodgers will likely monitor his status over the next few days before confirming the date of his next appearance. He exited Wednesday's game after giving up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while fanning three batters in 3.1 innings.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roki Sasaki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roki Sasaki See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 19: Same-Game Parlays and Props
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 19: Same-Game Parlays and Props
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Wednesday, August 19
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Wednesday, August 19
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago