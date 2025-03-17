Roki Sasaki News: Added to MLB roster ahead of debut

Sasaki was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster ahead of the season opener in Japan. He's set to make his MLB debut March 19 against the Cubs in the second game of the Tokyo Series.

Sasaki technically signed a minor-league contract when joining the Dodgers, so his promotion to the majors is merely a technicality. The 23-year-old made his second appearance of the spring Tuesday in Los Angeles' final Cactus League game, allowing just one hit over four shutout innings while striking out two batters and walking two.