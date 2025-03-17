Roki Sasaki News: Added to roster ahead of debut

The Dodgers selected Sasaki's contract Tuesday ahead of the team's two-game series versus the Cubs in Tokyo.

Upon joining the Dodgers in January, Sasaki inked a minor-league deal that included a $6.5 million signing bonus, so his promotion to the majors is merely a technicality. The 23-year-old made his second appearance of the spring last Tuesday against the Reds in Los Angeles' final Cactus League game, allowing just one hit over four shutout innings while striking out two batters and walking two. He should be capable of giving the Dodgers around five innings when he makes his first MLB start in Wednesday's series finale versus the Cubs.