Roki Sasaki News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Sasaki struck out four and didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Pirates. He gave up three runs on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings.

A leadoff homer from Oneil Cruz in the opening frame is all Sasaki allowed through four frames, but Cruz followed up with a two-run single in the fifth. Sasaki fell an out short of recording his second consecutive quality start, but it was still another solid performance for the right-hander despite the fact he issued multiple walks for the sixth straight start to begin his MLB career. He has a 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 20:18 K:BB over 25.1 innings and lines up to take the mound next weekend in Atlanta.