Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 5:30pm

Sasaki did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out two.

Sasaki avoided a disastrous outing at Coors Field but failed to complete five innings and struggled to generate whiffs. There was hope the young right-hander would take a step forward in 2026 after a disappointing rookie campaign, but that hasn't materialized early, as he owns a 6.11 ERA and 1.87 WHIP with a 17:12 K:BB across 17.2 innings (four starts). Sasaki is projected to make his next start Saturday against the Cubs, when he'll be looking for his first win of the season.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
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