Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki News: First quality start in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Sasaki (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Sasaki, who gave the Dodgers one of his best showings of the season so far. The right-hander worked a season-high six innings, tossed a season-most 104 pitches and logged his first quality start of 2026. Sasaki still has a rocky 5.97 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB over 28.2 frames, so he'll remain hard to trust in fantasy lineups during his next scheduled appearances versus Atlanta.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roki Sasaki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roki Sasaki See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago