Roki Sasaki News: Getting start on five days' rest

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Sasaki will be on five days' rest for his next start, which will come Friday in Arizona, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Each of Sasaki's first seven starts of the season have come with at least six days' rest beforehand, but he'll pitch on five days' rest for the first time while the Dodgers are in the midst of a stretch of 10 games in 10 days. The Dodgers are likely to keep a six-man rotation in place during busier portions of the schedule, so Sasaki probably won't be asked to pitch more than once per week at any point this season. Sasaki has reached five innings in each of his last four starts and submitted a 3.74 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, but a 15:9 K:BB in 21.2 innings during that stretch has somewhat muted his fantasy impact.