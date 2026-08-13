Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki News: Lacking control Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Sasaki allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Thursday.

While it was Sasaki's third quality start in his last four outings, the five walks matched his season high. He's given up just eight runs (seven earned) over his last 30 innings while adding a 28:12 K:BB in that span. Overall, Sasaki is at a 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:45 K:BB through 111 innings over 21 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be on the road in Colorado, which could be trouble given that he's allowed 21 home runs this season.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roki Sasaki See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roki Sasaki See More
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Toman
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, August 13
MLB
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, August 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago