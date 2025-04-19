Roki Sasaki News: Logs first quality start

Sasaki did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings.

Sasaki has shown gradual improvement over his five starts this season, and Saturday's outing was his best yet. His only blemish came in the third inning, when he yielded a two-run homer to Kyle Higashioka, but Sasaki was able to make it through six frames on 78 pitches (49 strikes) while generating 16 first-pitch strikes to the 22 batters he faced. Over his last three starts, Sasaki has registered a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 15 innings. He'll look to earn his first win of his major-league career in his next start, tentatively lined up for next weekend at home against the Pirates.