Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki News: Making spring debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:33pm

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Friday that Sasaki will make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Reds, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Roberts noted that although Sasaki will be making his first spring appearance Tuesday, the start will be given to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Sasaki pitched three innings in a simulated game earlier this week, and the plan is for him to do the same in his Cactus League debut with a possibility of stretching out to four frames.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
