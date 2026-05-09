Roki Sasaki News: Not in line to start this weekend

Sasaki is no longer lined up to make a start during this weekend's series versus Atlanta and is now on track to make his next turn through the rotation Monday versus the Giants at Dodger Stadium, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Blake Snell's (shoulder) impending return from the 15-day injured list had been expected to put Sasaki at risk of being bumped from the Dodgers' six-man rotation, but the latter will end up keeping his spot at least temporarily after Los Angeles placed Tyler Glasnow (back) on the IL on Friday. However, with Snell set to be activated Saturday for his 2026 team debut and with Justin Wrobleski in line to start Sunday, Sasaki will end up being pushed back in the pitching schedule to Monday, when he'll be taking the hill on eight days' rest. Sasaki took a step forward in covering a season-high six innings in his last start May 2 against the Cardinals but has still been the clear weak link in the Los Angeles rotation with a 5.97 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 28.2 frames on the campaign.